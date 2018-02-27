STYLE & BEAUTY
9 Affordable Skin Care Brands You Need To Know About ASAP

Not every purchase has to break the bank.
This is how happy we are when we find affordable beauty products we love.

Our collective obsession with skin care doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. There’s always something new to try, whether it be a serum, an oil or a rich moisturizer. But an experimental beauty routine can get expensive.

We support splurging on luxury skin care products here and there, but not everything has to make a massive dent in your bank account. There are plenty of skin care brands out there that offer effective products ― many of which are natural, with a focus on using good ingredients ― at wallet-friendly prices. 

Don’t believe us? Check out nine brands below that have affordable products you’ll want to add to (and keep in) your beauty routine: 

  • 1 The Ordinary
    The Ordinary
    The Ordinary (a subset of Deciem) has become one of the buzziest skin care brands out there since it was launched in 2016, and many of its products get rave reviews. (It should be noted, though, that there's some drama with the brand lately, largely thanks to its founder, Brandon Truaxe.) What people seem to love most about The Ordinary -- aside from its no-frills approach to skin care -- is the price range. Most products ring in under $10. A few standouts are the 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil, the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 and the Granactive Retinoid 2% in Squalane.
  • 2 Mario Badescu
    Mario Badescu
    Mario Badescu, which is loved by stars like Bella Hadid and Lili Reinhart, has been around for a while but has become increasingly popular over the last couple of years. Standout products include the drying lotion (for targeting pimples), the silver powder (to target blackheads and congested pores) and the aloe, herbs and rosewater facial spray, all of which cost under $20.
  • 3 Trader Joe's
    Trader Joes
    Trader Joe's probably isn't the first place you think about when it comes to skin care, but the grocery chain recently introduced some gems, like this rose water facial toner that sells for under $5. The store also sells facial oils and cleansers.
  • 4 Sailor by Captain Blackenship
    Target
    Sailor, a new line by Captain Blackenship, is even more affordable ﻿﻿than its parent company, which is already known for its natural, organic products at wallet-friendly prices. You can find it exclusively at Target.
  • 5 Cosrx
    Urban Outfitters
    Cosrx offers a wide variety of affordable skin care products, including moisturizers, cleansers and toners made with ingredients like snail mucin and honey extracts. The brand's most popular product, though, seems to be these pimple patches, which cost $5 for a pack of 24. People really love them.
  • 6 Acure
    Target
    Acure products are 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free and made without parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, silicone and petrolatum. The brand offers skin care, body care and hair care products, many of which are under $10, and a good selection of face oils, such as marula and argan, both of which are under $20. The Brilliant Brightening Day Cream is also beloved by commenters on Amazon.
  • 7 Meow Meow Tweet
    Meow Meow Tweet
    Meow Meow Tweet has a lot going for it. Not only does the brand use organic ingredients, it's cruelty-free and committed to using the least amount of plastic possible for its Instagram-worthy packaging. MMT also makes monthly donations to organizations like The American Civil Liberties Union, The Bowery Mission and Born Free USA. Oh, and with products ranging from $5 to $48 (for an entire kit), your bank account will be pretty happy.
  • 8 Botanics
    Target
    If you're a fan of plant extract-based products that won't leave you broke, Botanics might be for you. The brand, which was founded in the U.K. in 1995, prides itself on creating effective products with sustainably sourced ingredients for affordable prices. For instance, this rosehip oil will run you about $15, but many of the brand's other products (now available at Target) are under $10.
  • 9 Peach Slices
    Peach Slices
    If you're looking to amp up your sheet mask game, Peach Slices has plenty of options for only $2.50. We're also fans of this citrus-honey aqua-glow moisturizer-serum hybrid -- it smells great, it feels light on the skin and it's only $11.99

