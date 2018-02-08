The Most Affordable Places To Travel For Spring Break

Right around this time every year, there is one thing travelers have on their minds: Spring Break. It’s time to take off on a trip in search of sprawling beaches, lively nightlife, and inspiring culture. Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, dug deep into its data to uncover the most affordable destinations throughout the seven-week period spanning Spring Break (March 17 – April 28).

These week-to-week recommendations highlight great savings for travelers, where they will discover a variety of accommodations to choose from, including hotels, B&Bs, apartments, vacation homes and even more unique properties. For the deals below, we highlighted how much cheaper these destinations are compared to the same time period last year.

Week of March 17 – 23

Ocean City, Maryland: 29 percent cheaper

As the name suggests, Ocean City is all about the seaside. This long beach not only boasts beautifully clean sands, but it also has a broad boardwalk that’s perfect for a lazy wander. On your way, grab some candy floss at Trimper’s Carousel, an Ocean City institution that’s been delighting fairgoers for over a century.

Where to stay: Princess Royale Hotel

This hotel is located on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean. It features an Olympic-sized swimming pool in a four-story tropical atrium and several on-site restaurants.

Playa del Carmen, Mexico: 7 percent cheaper

Tucked along the Yucatán Peninsula’s Riviera Maya strip of Caribbean shoreline, Playa del Carmen is a cozy coastal resort town. It’s known for its palm-lined beaches, coral reefs and Quinta Avenida pedestrian thoroughfare, with blocks of shops, restaurants and nightspots.

Where to stay: Mahekal Beach Resort

Located on the beachfront in Playa del Carmen, this haven offers two outdoor pools, yoga classes and massages. The resort is situated in a quiet area, just a few minutes’ walk from lively 5th Avenue.

Tampa, Florida: 9 percent cheaper

Known for its nightly sunset celebrations, this award-winning beach lives up to its name with transparent gulf waters and chalky, white sand. With an average of 316 days of sunshine a year, it’s a perfect place to throw down your towel and catch some rays. If you’re up for adventure, hop on a jet ski or fly high with some parasailing.

Where to stay: Downtown Post Harbour Island

These apartments are just a four-minute walk from Ice Palace and 1,300 feet from Amalie Arena. Each air-conditioned unit features a balcony, two separate bedrooms and a fully equipped kitchen.

Week of March 24 – 30

Cancun, Mexico: 23 percent cheaper

Located on the Yucatán Peninsula bordering the Caribbean Sea, Cancun is known for its beaches, numerous resorts and nightlife. It’s composed of two distinct areas: the more traditional downtown area, El Centro, and Zona Hotelera, a long, beachfront strip of high-rise hotels, nightclubs, shops and restaurants

Where to stay : Gran Caribe Resort & Spa Cancun

Boasting breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea and offering endless activities, this family-friendly, all-inclusive beachfront resort and spa provides personalized service and first-class amenities, in an unrivaled location.

Miami: 9 percent cheaper

Once you’ve been to Miami, you’ll understand why Americans fly south for the winter -– permanently! “Magic City” offers year-round suntans, sands like sugar icing, a cuisine influenced by its Latina culture, and the sweet taste of a Cuban molasses espresso. Too good to be true? Sure is.

Where to stay : 1451 OBrickell by Miami Vacations

Offering free Wi-Fi access and a sauna, these self-catering accommodations are located just a 14-minute drive from South Beach. All apartments include a dining area and kitchen, making it a great place to stay for a family.

Palm Springs, California: 14 percent cheaper

Located in the Sonoran Desert of southern California, Palm Springs is famed for its hot springs, stylish hotels, golf courses and spas. The core shopping district along Palm Canyon Drive features vintage boutiques, interior design shops and restaurants. The surrounding Coachella Valley offers hiking, biking and horseback riding trails.



Where to stay: Desert Isle Resort

Desert Isle Resort in Palm Springs offers self-contained suites with full kitchen facilities and free Wi-Fi. It also features two heated outdoor pools, two tennis courts and two racquetball courts.

Week of March 31 – April 6

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: 26 percent cheaper

Known as the hub of the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach has everything you want: relaxation, adventure and entertainment. Spend your day soaking up the sun, explore a bit of nature, or enjoy its lively boardwalk. When the sun goes down, hit the town and dance the night away.



Where to stay : Dunes Village

Located a mere minute walk from the beach, the oceanfront Dunes Village resort in North Myrtle Beach features Palm Water Park, a 30,000-square-foot indoor water park with a lazy river.

Santa Cruz, California: 25 percent cheaper

Situated on central California’s coast, Santa Cruz is known for its long wharf that stretches into Monterey Bay, offering eateries and shops along the way. The nearby Beach Boardwalk’s vintage rides include the 1911 Looff Carousel and the Giant Dipper roller coaster. Downtown, Pacific Avenue has vintage clothing stores, cafes and galleries.



Where to stay : Seaway Inn

A short walk from the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and Municipal Wharf, the Seaway Inn offers easy beach access and comfortably furnished rooms with free Wi-Fi.

Virginia Beach, Virginia: 25 percent cheaper

Virginia Beach, a coastal city in southeastern Virginia, lies where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, with a three-mile boardwalk stretches along its beach-lined oceanfront.



Where to stay : Turtle Cay Resort

Located a quick two-minute walk from the beach, this resort features two outdoor pools and a 9-foot waterfall. The spacious suites all have private balconies.

Week of April 7 – 13

Daytona Beach, Florida: 20 percent cheaper

Located on Florida’s Atlantic coast, Fort Lauderdale is known for the Daytona International Speedway, which hosts February’s iconic Daytona 500 NASCAR race. The beach has hard-packed sand where driving is permitted in designated areas. Near the boardwalk’s rides and arcades, Daytona Beach Band shell stages free summer concerts.



Where to stay : The Shores Resort & Spa

Positioned directly on the beach and surrounded by area attractions and activities, this resort features an on-site full-service spa, luxurious accommodations and gourmet dining options.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 15 percent cheaper

Fort Lauderdale offers a memorable getaway, with its wondrous Intracoastal Waterway, pristine sands, and whatever-floats-your-boat attitude. For nighttime fun, enjoy the block-rocking club beats of Las Olas Beach.



Where to stay : Atlantic Hotel & Spa

This luxurious property is located on Fort Lauderdale Boulevard, just a three-minute walk to white, sandy beaches.

South Padre Island, Texas: 24 percent cheaper

Known for its beaches and calm waters, South Padre Island is a resort town on a barrier island of the same name, off the southern coast of Texas.



Where to stay : La Copa Inn Beach Hotel

Located on the beach of South Padre Island, this hotel features a fitness center, free Wi-Fi, and a hot continental breakfast with omelet station.

Week of April 14 – 20

New Orleans: 20 percent cheaper

Where y’at? Whether it’s Mardi Gras season or not, brassy, sassy New Orleans is always hoppin’. From woozy Bourbon Street to swinging Frenchmen Street, the throb of tubas, trumpets and trombones fill the air. It’s the perfect place to forget all your cares.



Where to stay : Luxury 20 Steps from Bourbon St #1

Located steps away from St. Louis Cathedral, St. Louis Cemetery, and Bourbon Street, this one-bedroom apartment includes a living room with a flat-screen TV.

Reno, Nevada: 42 percent cheaper

Tucked between Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe, and dubbed “The Biggest Little City in the World,” Reno is known for its casinos and its proximity to many ski resorts.



Where to stay : Western Village Inn And Casino

Adjacent to Sparks Marina Park Lake, this hotel features an on-site casino and three restaurants.

San Antonio, Texas: 28 percent cheaper

Close to the Mexican border lies San Antonio, Texas’ second largest city. This spicy melting pot of cultures is heaven for lovers of Mexican food, particularly “puffy tacos.” The local spirit is best experienced at Historic Market Square, the largest Mexican market in the U.S. It’s a treasure trove of embroidered dresses, pottery and artwork.



Where to stay : Menger Hotel

Adjacent to the Alamo and the San Antonio River Walk, this historic hotel features a restaurant and an outdoor pool.

Week of April 21 – 28

Atlantic City, New Jersey: 25 percent cheaper

Atlantic City is a resort city on New Jersey’s Atlantic coast that’s known for its many casinos, wide beaches and iconic boardwalk. Established in the 1800s as a health resort, the city today is dotted with glitzy high-rise hotels and nightclubs.



Where to stay : Waterside

This vacation home is steps away from Steel Pier, Atlantic City Aquarium and Mark G. Etess Arena. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms featuring a hot tub and a bath, there is plenty of room for everyone.

Corpus Christi, Texas: 40 percent cheaper

Corpus Christi is a Texas city on the Gulf of Mexico, tucked into a bay with beaches sheltered by Padre and Mustang islands. The Padre Island National Seashore is home to migratory birds and endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.



Where to stay : Capri Beach Hotel

A quick one-minute walk to the beach, Capri Beach Hotel features direct beach access and is just steps from USS Lexington Museum and Texas State Aquarium.

Panama City Beach, Florida: 6 percent cheaper

Panama City Beach is a waterfront town in northwest Florida. It’s known for miles of white-sand beaches fronting the calm, clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico.



Where to stay : Beachside Resort

Located on West Panama City Beach, this full-service beachfront resort features a seasonally heated beachfront outdoor pool with a hot tub and poolside bar.