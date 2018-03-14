HUFFPOST FINDS
03/14/2018 05:52 pm ET

8 Affordable Wellness Retreats That'll Leave You Rejuvenated

Relaxation vacations at a fraction of the price.
By Amanda Pena

Vacations should be stress-free, but that doesn’t mean they always are. With the intense planning beforehand and chock-full itinerary once you’re there, vacations sometimes turn into the exact opposite of what your escape needed to be.

A wellness retreat might be on your next travel forecast if you’re looking for a trip that’s all about relaxation from start to finish. Fortunately, you can get spa-like accommodations, wellness amenities and meditations at a fraction of the price of well-known, high-end wellness vacations centers. We’ve rounded up some of the most affordable wellness retreats from $109/night.

Here are eight affordable wellness retreats to help rejuvenate you:

  • 1 The Abbey Resort - Fontana, WI - From $109/night
    Groupon
    This beautiful 90-acre resort features on-site facilities including multiple recreation areas and a state-of-the-art spa, right on the shores of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Starting at $109/night for two queen beds with a resort or pool view, it's a true wellness steal.
  • 2 Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort - Colorado Springs, CO - From $70/night
    Groupon
    Set on a pristine 35-acre lake just south of downtown Colorado Springs, Cheyenne Mountain features eight rustic lodges that seamlessly blend into its natural surroundings. Nearby hiking and biking paths make it easy to get out and enjoy the Rocky Mountains.
  • 3 The Elevation Hotel & Spa - Crested Butte, Colorado - From $124/night
    Trip Advisor
    This ski-in/ski-out luxury resort is located at the base of Mount Crested Butte. With outdoor hot tubs, an on-site spa, a high-altitude fitness center, and other luxury amenities, it's the perfect mountain getaway for cheap.
  • 4 Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa - San Luis Obipso, CA - From $215/night
    Trip Advisor
    The legendary Sycamore Springs Resort & Spa is located on over 100 wooded acres and is committed to providing a deeply relaxing and rejuvenating experience.  Take a dip in their waterfall lagoon or scenic hillside hot tub filled with their naturally heated mineral water.
  • 5 Surf Maroc Taghazout Villa - Taghazout, Morocco - From $99/night
    Trip Advisor
    This small oceanfront location near Morocco's surfing capital has something for everyone from surfers to yogis alike.
  • 6 Killington Mountain Lodge - Killington, Vermont - From $113/night
    Trip Advisor
    With the largest stone fireplace in Vermont, a hot tub, pool, and free breakfast, Killington Mountain Lodge is the ultimate Vermont escape for the entire family.
  • 7 Art of Living Retreat Center - Boone, NC - From $145/night
    Trip Advisor
    Relax and rejuvenate in the beautiful Bay Ridge Mountains. This yoga and meditation retreat center features an Ayurvedic spa with time tested cleanses and therapies.
  • 8 Le Monastere des Augustines - Quebec City, Canada - From $110/night
    Trip Advisor
    Reconnect with wellness in an inspiring environment in the heart of Old Quebec. This haven has a holistic approach to help you achieve balance and wellness, while also learning about the rich heritage of the Augustinian Sisters.

