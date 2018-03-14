Vacations should be stress-free, but that doesn’t mean they always are. With the intense planning beforehand and chock-full itinerary once you’re there, vacations sometimes turn into the exact opposite of what your escape needed to be.

A wellness retreat might be on your next travel forecast if you’re looking for a trip that’s all about relaxation from start to finish. Fortunately, you can get spa-like accommodations, wellness amenities and meditations at a fraction of the price of well-known, high-end wellness vacations centers. We’ve rounded up some of the most affordable wellness retreats from $109/night.

Here are eight affordable wellness retreats to help rejuvenate you: