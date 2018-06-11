'Afghanistan's Malala' Gets Standing Ovation As She Graduates With Honors

Malala Yousafzai was just 15 when Taliban gunmen shot her in the head for speaking out in favor of education for girls. The young Pakistani woman and staunch activist for women and refugees survived the attack and won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize.

Education was important to Musazai as well. Although she was originally from Afghanistan, Musazai attended high school and college in Pakistan. When the family returned to Afghanistan in 2011, she began her law studies at American University in Kabul, The Washington Post reported.

In 2016, Taliban fighters stormed the campus.

Musazai couldn’t escape because her right leg was crippled from polio. The insurgents then shot her twice in the left leg.

She played dead for hours, lying motionless on the floor until the authorities routed the gunmen. Thirteen people, including seven students, were killed in the attack.