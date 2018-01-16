African American Woman Opens Nursing School in Florida

Abundant Life School of Nursing, Mt. Dora, Fl, offers academic advancement for students interested in pursing multiple avenues in the healthcare field. Since Abundant Life School of Nursing & Step Medical Teaching - Learning, Inc., duration, the programs offered have been required to meet minimum standards and professional development in a multiplicity of sectors. The offered training all count towards licensed completion that will in fact benefit its diverse group of students to perform nothing less than successfully in all that they bring forth in the health industry.

Steering from inception, diversity has always been of significant essence for Abundant Life School of Nursing. Primarily due to this higher level of training and learning being launched by an African American whom envisioned greatness for nursing students across the board.

Abundant Life School of Nursing & Step Medical Teaching/Learning, Inc. prioritizes the ultimate success of all students in providing licensed and training via sectors such as: Licensed Practical Nursing, Patient Care Technician, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medication Administration, Phlebotomy-EKG, American Heart CPR/Basic First Aid, Nursing Assistant, HIV-ALZ-Domestic Violence, and Home Health Aide.