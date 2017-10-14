Africans to claim U.S. Open Squash titles, All-Egyptian finals set for men and women

There will be two Egyptian champions crowned today at the 2017 U.S. Open Squash Championships presented by Macquarie Investment Management at Drexel University.

After semi-final wins for Raneem El Welily, Mohamed Elshorbagy, and married couple Nour El Tayeb and Ali Farag, Egyptians maintain their dominance in the PSA World Rankings.

In a repeat of the 2015 Women’s Final, El Tayeb reversed the results as she beat England’s two-time champion Laure Massaro in four games while Welily maintained her winning run over New Zealand’s Joelle King, also in four games, to reach a second final.

“The Egyptians are a great squash nation,” said Massaro.

Just over a year since their wedding day, El Tayeb and Farag became part of an Egyptian quartet who completed a clean sweep on semi-finals day.

Farag overcame unseeded compatriot Omar Mosaad, the 2015 finalist, in straight games to reach a first PSA World Series final, where he will meet defending champion Mohamed Elshorbagy. In a repeat of last year’s men’s final, Elshorbagy brought an end to Nick Matthew’s twelfth and final U.S. Open in three close games.

In 2014, The Atlantic published Why Egypt Crushes at Squash, exploring Egyptians’ dominance in the sport. At the time, the country had won the sport's biggest tournament — World Open — seven times in 12 years.

“There’s a quote that says ‘you’re only as good as the people around you.’ Around us were the best players—maybe not the best in the world, but we thought they were,” Amr Shabana, a squash world champion from Egypt said in the article.

To catch the All-Egyptian Finals, follow U.S. Open Squash Championships live scoring online.