AfroCoin: A New Crypto-Currency for Black People

The world is going crazy for Bitcoin; the new and dynamic crypto-currency. Investors are rushing to invest in it. Governments are focusing on regulating it. The word “Bitcoin” is the new econo-cultural buzzword.

After intense planning, I have decided to launch “AfroCoin”. AfroCoin is a new crypto-currency tailored to the needs of African American and black consumers with an emphasis on the hip hop generation.

Just as there is a huge push for the Bitcoin market, I am certain the AfroCoin market is going to explode worldwide.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the mysterious creator of Bitcoin. I, Barack Obama Mandela, am the “Satoshi Nakamoto” of AfroCoin and black-oriented crypto-currency.

AfroCoin is coming to the world at the speed of light.

---------------------------------------------------------------------