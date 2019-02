NOW PLAYING

After a Decade with Limited Access to Quality Care, Sickle Cell Patients Finally Have a Clinic in South Los Angeles

“People are dying. That's why we set up this clinic.” Nearly 100,000 Americans have sickle cell disease, but very few doctors know how to treat it. The Adult Sickle Center at Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center in South Los Angeles, one of the only comprehensive clinics serving adults with sickle cell disease in the country, is trying to fill the void.