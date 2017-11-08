After a Year of Trump and Tragedy, This Video Will Help Restore Your Faith In Humanity

One year ago today, many of us watched in shock as the results rolled in from one of the most contentious elections in US history. Some of us were stunned by the outcome; others were less surprised, though that did little to make the results more palatable. Many of us turned to each other for comfort and connection, grappling with how to face this new reality.

Many of us have been struggling with despair. The constant barrage of tragedies and disheartening news has left a burden of doubt and uncertainty on our spirits. I know that for myself and many others, despair can lead to feeling helpless, isolated, and alone.

Amidst the worst this year has thrown at us, stories of love, conviction, and camaraderie have emerged. As a singer-songwriter, I decided to tell one of these stories in a music video—one that speaks to my heart and captures the joy, freedom, and resilience that have somehow persisted in this wildly challenging year. In the face of despair, to hope and to dream can seem downright illogical, even reckless. But perhaps that's why hope is so important—it helps us see a glimmer of possibility beyond our current struggle. At the center of this story is a community: one that loves, dreams, and builds together. Through our authentic relationships, our boldness of expression, our compassion for one another, and our willingness to stand up for what’s right, we become the living embodiment of the tomorrow we want to see. This is that story.