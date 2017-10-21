"After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at 25 Years Old, I See The World Much Differently Now" - Annik Spencer

“My breast cancer diagnosis changed my life in so many different ways. Probably the largest is how I look at the world. I am now only 25 years old, but I feel like I have the maturity of someone much older. Once you have a real brush with death, especially with a disease that normally effects women in their 40’s or 50’s, you're never the same.” - Annik Spencer

MK: Who is Annik Spencer?

AS: Annik is a 25 year old public relations professional who lives in Brooklyn, NY.

MK: Tell me about your breast cancer diagnosis.

AS: I was 23 years old and I was diagnosed with stage one triple-positive breast cancer.

MK: Who were your doctors and where were you treated?

AS: Dr. Chau Dang was my doctor and I was treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC. Dr. Dang saved my life and is the most supportive, caring and brilliant oncologist on the planet. I feel so lucky to be her patient.

MK: What was your mindset at diagnosis?

AS: I was terrified and shocked.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

AS: That losing friends after your diagnosis it not necessary a bad thing. Finding out who your true and real friends are is a blessing in disguise.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to yourself and your purpose?

AS: Some women walk away from this experience and start charities, or write books, or go onto to do incredibly important things in the breast cancer movement. I admire them so much. I personally like to think of my purpose as something I can do on a smaller scale. I want every women I know to check themselves regularly because you can be diagnosed at any age, regardless of your family history. And I want them to tell other women to do the same. I also want others to know that shying away from people when they are diagnosed or going through a traumatic experience, is not the answer. Reach out even if you don't know what to say. Your support alone means the world.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

AS: Survivor or warrior.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

AS: Every one of us, who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, were normal, everyday women who one day had our worlds turned upside down. We're not necessarily strong, we're just fighting for our lives. Telling us we're strong when we feel so weak can make us feel guilty and ashamed. Also, pinkwashing for no purpose and sexualizing breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness is distasteful and wrong. So many brands use October as a means for marketing.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

AS: This is the most important. I often say that once you've become a member of this horrible club that no one wants to be belong to, it's your job to lift others up. Other women who have or have had breast cancer are the only people who can fully understand what you're going through. I've told total strangers my deepest, darkest secrets or fears and had them say, "me too!" It's a good feeling to be understood on a deep level.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

AS: This sucks. I like to be honest and tell them that it's not going to be easy and it's not fair. Too many others who have not gone through it sugarcoat the experience. It's awful and that's all there is to it. My words of advice are: Get yourself an "A Team," a group of people who are going to help you get through. Lean on your A Team, cry when you need to cry, laugh when something is funny, find doctors you trust and drinks water lots of water to flush out the poison.

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

AS: Yes. It definitely has. So much more about life is clearer to me now; and I know that I can get through anything.

MK: What one word defines you?

AS: Badass.