After Cohen Raid, Trump Considers Who To Fire

TRUMP NARROWS IN ON ROD ROSENSTEIN After the Deputy Attorney General signed off on the FBI raids of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s office and hotel room. The FBI reportedly sought records of payments to two women who had claimed to have affairs with Trump. One of those women, Stephanie Clifford ― who is known as Stormy Daniels ― is cooperating with the FBI. The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump also sought to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MARK ZUCKERBERG’S TESTIMONY ON THE HILL The Facebook executive apologized and promised reform for users’ privacy, and then lobbied for no regulation of Facebook, which he did not want to label a monopoly. Here’s a look at all the live updates as it unfolded, as well as 10 key moments. But the best part of it all had to be the plethora of memes that took over the internet. [HuffPost]
MYANMAR JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS CASE AGAINST TWO JAILED REUTERS REPORTERS “Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been in custody since their arrests on Dec. 12.” [Reuters]
AN ALGERIAN MILITARY PLANE HAS CRASHED, KILLING OVER 100 The plane went down at Boufarik airbase, which is outside the Algerian capital, Algiers. [Reuters]
WILLIAMS, WESLEYAN AND MIDDLEBURY ARE ALL TARGETS OF A FEDERAL PROBE INTO EARLY ADMISSIONS Along with four other elite liberal arts colleges. [WSJ | Paywall]
SO ABOUT THAT SECURITY SCOTT PRUITT SO NEEDED Some lawmakers and EPA officials believe the 20-person security team was overkill for supposed threats on social media. Despite Pruitt’s multiple scandals involving lavish spending, the American public has hardly noticed, according to HuffPost polling. [HuffPost]
TAKE A LOOK AT THE RICHEST ZIP CODES IN AMERICA Hello, Miami. [Bloomberg]
QUEEN ELIZABETH JUST MADE QUITE THE DIPLOMATIC JOKE Throwing Trump, and Obama, under the bus ― both of whom are apparently not invited to the royal wedding. [HuffPost]
WE HAVE ALL THE NOSTALGIA FEELS Over these 20th anniversary “Harry Potter” book covers. [HuffPost]
THIS IS THE ONE PERSON WHO OUT-SMOKED SNOOP DOGG We didn’t think it was possible, but it makes sense. [HuffPost]
DAYS BEFORE KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS SET TO GIVE BIRTH, CHEATING ALLEGATIONS SURFACE AGAINST HER BOYFRIEND Tristan Thompson was seen with another woman over the weekend. [People]
-
Airlines are warned to exercise caution ahead of potential strikes in Syria.
-
Everything you need to know about the suspected Syrian chemical attack.
-
Rep. Devin Nunes wants to impeach FBI director Christopher Wray and Rosenstein.
-
An FBI raid, staff exits and a canceled foreign trip later, is this the best Infrastructure Week yet?
-
According to this sheriff, 1,300 people have been held for four years in Louisiana jails without a trial.
-
The FBI is reportedly interested in Michael Cohen’s ties to the taxicab business.
-
More Laura Ingraham sponsors are leaving.
-
Talking to the schoolgirls who escaped Boko Haram, four years later.
-
Kansas is now embroiled in the NCAA basketball Adidas scandal.
-
HuffPost Opinion: “Nice white ladies will not save Silicon Valley from itself.”
-
Amber Heard followed through on her promise to donate her settlement from her divorce from Johnny Depp.
-
Users are obsessed with Instagram’s new focus feature, which rivals iPhone’s portrait mode.
-
Carrie Underwood opened up about her healing face.
-
Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi welcomed their second child ― in the lobby of their apartment building.
-
HuffPost Opinion: “Disabled people may finally get the emojis that represent us.”
-
Fellow fantasy nerds, who is excited about the new J.R.R. Tolkien book?
-
Theranos continues its massive fall by laying off most of its remaining workforce.
-
As we continue to tide ourselves over with “Game of Thrones” set tidbits until the final season returns, the assistant director posted quite the Instagram.
-
We can’t get enough of this Amal Clooney Vogue profile.
-
Actor T.J. Miller has been accused of calling in a fake bomb threat.