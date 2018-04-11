After Cohen Raid, Trump Considers Who To Fire

TOP STORIES

TRUMP NARROWS IN ON ROD ROSENSTEIN After the Deputy Attorney General signed off on the FBI raids of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s office and hotel room. The FBI reportedly sought records of payments to two women who had claimed to have affairs with Trump. One of those women, Stephanie Clifford ― who is known as Stormy Daniels ― is cooperating with the FBI. The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump also sought to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MARK ZUCKERBERG’S TESTIMONY ON THE HILL The Facebook executive apologized and promised reform for users’ privacy, and then lobbied for no regulation of Facebook, which he did not want to label a monopoly. Here’s a look at all the live updates as it unfolded, as well as 10 key moments. But the best part of it all had to be the plethora of memes that took over the internet. [HuffPost]

MYANMAR JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS CASE AGAINST TWO JAILED REUTERS REPORTERS “Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been in custody since their arrests on Dec. 12.” [Reuters]

AN ALGERIAN MILITARY PLANE HAS CRASHED, KILLING OVER 100 The plane went down at Boufarik airbase, which is outside the Algerian capital, Algiers. [Reuters]

WILLIAMS, WESLEYAN AND MIDDLEBURY ARE ALL TARGETS OF A FEDERAL PROBE INTO EARLY ADMISSIONS Along with four other elite liberal arts colleges. [WSJ | Paywall]

SO ABOUT THAT SECURITY SCOTT PRUITT SO NEEDED Some lawmakers and EPA officials believe the 20-person security team was overkill for supposed threats on social media. Despite Pruitt’s multiple scandals involving lavish spending, the American public has hardly noticed, according to HuffPost polling. [HuffPost]