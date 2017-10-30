After an 11-inning World Series classic last night, the Astros are one win away from their first World Series title, and the Dodgers are one loss away from extending their championship drought to 30 years. For both fan bases, the dramatic drop in ticket prices in the last 24 hours is an opportunity to see one of the most entertaining World Series in recent history for a lot less than what it cost last week.

According to TicketIQ, the average asking price on the secondary ticket market for Tuesday’s Game 6 droped 55% percent, from $2,204 to $974 The cheapest tickets available saw a similar percentage decline, dropping from $1,046 on Sunday to $495 on Monday. As the below chart shows, the drop was remarkably similar to what happened in Houston after the Astros Game 4 loss. Astros fans that bought low went home happy.

Sports Illustrated rated the game as the second greatest world series game ever, just shy of the 2011 World Series Game 6 matchup against the St. Louis Cardinal and the Texas Rangers, another 11 inning nail biter. The game saw the Cardinals down to their final strike twice, and held the lead for just one half of an inning before David Freese hit a walk off home run to force a Game 7.

Despite being the longest Fall Classic game ever, the game was an absolute nail biter all the way through but far from a typical October pitchers duel. For Astros fans that bought tickets day-off for as low as $500, it could easily go down as the best deal in World Series history, not just because their team won, but because the game saw the teams smash the combined series home run record, which now sits at 23.

With the Dodgers now in a must win situation to force a Game 7, based on the price trends, Los Angeles seems to lost their will to pay up. Astros fans seems to be taking advantage of the opportunity. On TicketIQ.com 35% of shoppers are from Texas, and social media is buzzing with takeover talk.

According to Priceline.com, the cheapest round trip flight from Houston to Los Angeles prior to Game 6 is around $500, a 200% percent increase from the $189 price point that was available on Sunday morning. Flights from Dallas and Houston are less.

With the Dodgers just one strike away from victory in Game 5, they seems to understand the razor-thin edge between winning and losing. Yasiel Puig, who breathed new life in the team after struggling all series with a 2 run home run in the 9th inning, gave fans a big promise; “We’re going to have the game of our lives,” Puig told reporters after the game. “Verlander had better be prepared,” he said.