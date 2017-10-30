After her father fired from Apple, she uploaded another video. A willing accident

We all know that there are millions of people who desire to own an I phone. This is so serious that people get into all sorts of odd acts to actually buy it when they can’t afford it. Well it isn’t the same with everyone because many known so called well to do people are also trapped into the craze of owning an I phone.

We understand that I phone is really great and, can do everything and understand everything except for satisfying a woman. Well jokes apart, but for a matter of fact the craze of the launch for the most awaited I phone 10 has actually led to a grievous news to the employee of a very esteemed gadget industry “Apple”. We all know that there are thousands of employees working for “Apple” yet it is the duty of every individual to maintain the secrecy and the decorum. It is mandatory to abide with the protocol.

A man working in the Apple office had done something foolish. Unfortunately the employee’s act of being reckless cost him his job. He invited his family to his apple campus to have lunch with him at the apple cafeteria. I don’t know if the daughter was aware of the sensitivity of the consequences or not but it really did create a chaos.

It had been told by many that the girl did it for fame but how can a daughter do such a thing to her own dad. The real question is does the father know that the daughter is a vlogger and addicted to post personal videos on youtube. Well if he knew that then he should have taken his work a bit seriously and tried to maintain the secrecy with the gadget until it was launched. See what he did to himself.

Here’s the original video which got viral and got deleted from youtube.

The point here is in the video he actually spoke to another employee at the Apple park at the billing counter saying he was actually checking if the iPhone X works right. And the cashier was aware of the launch of the new iphone X , so he didn’t react that amazed though. After seeing the reaction of the two men in relation to the usage of the iPhone X, we can say that Apple had not kept that gadget under strict supervision before its launch or else they wouldn’t let it out of campus area.

He gave the phone to the daughter while the daughter was shooting everything in her camera. I know how dads feel in front of their family, they want to be appreciated and respected for the hard work they doing. But this one thing has caused him a great deal.

There are thousands of questions which arise in my mind in relation to the girl’s action. If it was a secret then why didn’t the father react to her filming the whole thing? If the father was aware of violating the rules then how could he let it out?

She said that she wanted to pursue engineering in order to work in Apple which looked wonderful to her in this age. Could this be only an act in adolescent to gain attention ? We saw she went shopping to the best stores in town and also mentioned the item she purchased or could this be just by chance?

The damage a child’s stupidity has caused her parent is intolerable. Yet the child commits to vlog again, I mean how has this changed her as a person and how much more does she need to learn from this one great disaster?

We all know that Brooke Amelia Peterson has caused a great loss to her father and his career. The only thing that can help her father probably is his own vlogs. The daughter is so camera conscious and she exactly knew what she was filming. When she saw those hundreds of videos on youtube regarding iPhone X she would have been excited to film the real iPhone X and post the video.

People have their own views. Like the five fingers of a hand none of us are alike. The father daughter are so different. The father being a responsible one took the full responsibility on him but still the daughter hasn’t changed her ways.

When apple fired her dad, she uploaded another video for answering all the people in the world. Here’s the video from her original youtube channel.