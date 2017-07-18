After Knowing Nothing About Beyoncé's Twins, We Now Know Everything

Given the iron-clad veil of privacy that pretty much surrounds everything Beyoncé does, we’ve gotten used to knowing absolutely nothing about her private life. Except, of course, when she wants us to.

Even after the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir, was confirmed, it was radio silence from camp Carter, until she announced their arrival in a glorious photoshoot that broke the internet and then some.

Now, thanks to the twins’ dual birth certificates obtained by TMZ, we know exactly when they arrived, in what order and who delivered them

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The twins came into this world on June 13, 2017, reportedly via a planned C-section, according to E! News. Rumi, arrived before Sir, but both babies were born in the same minute at 5:13 a.m. PST. Bey and Jay-Z have yet to give middle names to their newest additions, leaving the options blank on the certificate.

In news that’s sure to make Kim Kardashian happy, Dr. Paul Crane of Beverly Hills was on hand to help deliver the babies. Crane also delivered the reality TV star’s children, North, 4, and Saint West, 1, as well as her sister Kourtney’s and brother Rob’s offspring.

Newly-minted older sister Blue Ivy is reportedly enjoying her new siblings, a source told E! News, and helping mom and dad take care of the little ones.