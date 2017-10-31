After #METOO

I have #METOO, now what? I have taken ownership of something that was done to me, something I have been continuously blamed for, what is going to change? Is something going to be done about the blatant rape culture in which we live where victims get blamed, put on trial, and are afraid to come forward? The rape culture is as much of an epidemic as the harassment and assaults themselves. It’s bad enough to suffer through something like this, but then to live with the shame society places on you is unnerving. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations social media is asking victims and survivors to come forward, but what will this change?

Yes, one can argue it causes awareness, but aren’t the facts there? Hasn’t the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN) told us for quite some time that every 98 seconds another person experiences sexual assault? Is that not real enough for us? It took me awhile to come forward and say what happened to me and people were angry that I didn’t say something sooner. Those same people still blamed me in some way. I still carry some of that shame even though it is not rational. And when stories come out and the topic is “trending” I remember that feeling. When someone like Mayim Bialik writes an op-ed for the New York Times explaining how to dress and act “appropriately” I remember that feeling. Although deep down I know no one has the right to touch me without my permission.

I am asking, now what are we going to do? I would say victims and survivors can go to support groups now to discuss what they’re feeling. However, if you’re in New Jersey, like I am, and you go to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault (NJCASA) website there are three groups listed in the entire state. One in Essex County and two in Middlesex County (one of which is a psychoeducation group). This is a problem and I’m sure it’s not just in New Jersey. Also, what about our college campuses? Are they going to do anything about this? With Betsy Devos withdrawing Obama-era guidance under Title IX, will they take a stand?