After Seven Years, My Brother Is Back

In 2016, I wrote a story about my brother, who disappeared from our family — and seemingly from the planet — after a schizophrenia diagnosis. The story ended with Joshua calling home for the first time in years, but shortly after it was published he disappeared again.

Now he’s back.

Schizophrenia has three main stages, prodromal, active, and residual. After the active phase, delusions and paranoia subside. While relapse is possible, people in the residual phase can be more receptive to treatment, and want to rekindle lost connections with their families.

That is what Joshua appears to be doing now. On December 23, he said he was “done being absent” and wanted to move home again. “I love you,” he wrote in an email. “Do not worry.”

Joshua began showing psychotic symptoms in 2010. For the better part of a decade, he believed our parents were murderers and rapists, and fled from them and anyone else who tried to get him help — spending time in hospitals, police stations, and eventually ending up on the street.

Joshua Sherman/Facebook Joshua in Nelson, Canada, July 2017.

He ignored emails, and often didn’t have a phone number or permanent address. Whenever we tracked him down, he moved. He changed his Facebook name, lived in a religious commune, and became almost unrecognizably shaggy. When people asked who he was, he said he was adopted.

During my quest to rescue Joshua, there were times when the only thing that kept me going was the knowledge that he would do the same for me. “You would never stop trying to help your brother,” I told him recently, one of many things I am finally able to say to him.

While Joshua’s return to our lives may not last, there are reasons to be optimistic: He understands now that he isn’t always able to tell what’s real and what isn’t. While he’s no longer being forced to receive treatment, he accepts it voluntarily. He’s thinking about the future, and wants to go back to school. (Before his illness began, my brother was training to become a music engineer.)

“I’m getting my life back on track,” he told me.

Maybe I just want to believe he can be better — residual and prodromal phases can look similar, meaning that it’s not always easy to tell if someone is in relapse or recovery — and if so, that’s fine: I’d rather be hurt by hope than numbed by skepticism.

Or maybe this is it, and the worst is finally over. All I really know is this: During the ”active” years of Joshua’s illness, it seemed very possible, if not likely, that we would never see him again. Now we’re friends on Facebook, and he’s the eighth most recent person I’ve texted.

I am still trying to absorb the shock.