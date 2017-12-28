12/29/17 Blockchain technology is all over the news outlets lately but some are wondering what is this new phenomenon? First off, it’s not actually new. The developer of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, first published a paper describing Bitcoin digital cryptocurrency in 2008. The following year, the first blockchain software launched.

So what does cryptocurrency have to do with genomics? Well nothing aside from the blockchain technology. Understanding blockchain technology will bring us to understanding how EncrypGen is changing the landscape of human genomic testing and data storage.

Let’s get into it. A “block” is the present part of a blockchain, which records some or all of the recent transactions. Once a transaction is complete, a block goes into the blockchain as a permanent record and a new block is generated. Blocks are connected to each other (like links in a chain) in linear i.e. chronological order. The use of cryptography ensures that each and every block cannot be altered after it has been processed making all transactions immutable and therefore they data kept in them impossible to alter. The distributed nature of the blockchain means that at any point in time there are many exact copies of the entire data kept in the blockchain. So unless all nodes go offline, the blockchain is not affected by individual network problems and hardware failure.

The blockchain solution company leading the genetics market, EncrypGen recognized that the genomics industry suffers from a lack of collaboration, privacy, control of information, incentives for donors and security of genomic information. As a human, our own genomic data should be in our own control. The Company provides customers and partners best-in-class, next generation, blockchain security for protecting, sharing and re-marketing genomic data.

Their lead product, Gene-Chain™, is a cryptographically encoded ledger (a fancy way of saying blockchain) that mediates the searching, sorting, buying, and selling of genomic data. The Gene-Chain™ allows individuals and companies, to safely store genetic test results while enabling scientists to search and purchase patients’ anonymized (de-identified and not re-identifiable) data and to pay individuals for the right to use it, revolutionizing the way genomic data has been stored and shared. The Gene-Chain™ is the absolute first application of blockchain technology to genomic science. This application is not only changing genomic science but changing the landscape of how blockchain technology can be applied.

With so many blockchain companies coming to the forefront of the industry, it is becoming increasingly difficult to decipher which companies have legit products and which are riding the wave that Bitcoin started.

Here’s why EncrypGen is not just riding the Bitcoin wave and could potentially surpass Bitcoin’s success:

1. The global genomics market is estimated to reach $23B by 2020, showing vast opportunity for investors.

2. The Company has a live product with early functionality and is projected for full use at the beginning of the Q1 of 2018, not many other crypto blockchain companies can say the same. My Gene-Chain™ (MGC) will be the company’s first release of this technology. This isn’t just a whiteboard full of ideas and a promise for the future, this is a project with real application with a proven case use.

3. The company already has two commercial customers, validating the business model and demonstrating the demand in the ever-growing market.

4. Plenty of criticism exists in the mainstream press concerning other companies such as 23andMe and various other providers who commercialize personal genomic data through hidden terms and conditions. Until now, there has been no alternative. EncrypGen has announced a partnerships with Codigo46 their first node client announcement in August and they are also their first preferred vendor whose test kits are being sold through website. Second partnership is with Health Wizz the first free mobile platform allowing individual consumers to efficiently and securely manage various health records, including their genomic data files.

5. The Company has a validated business model that has produced a valuable product. Their current pipeline shows that they’ll be moving into 10 labs by Q2 2018. As they expand their datasets through expansion, it won’t be long before the company will be competing for datasets with some of the larger labs. More labs only increases the network effect of the Gene-Chain™, and even better, they’re connecting labs around the world for a more diverse dataset.