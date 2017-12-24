AIBP Unveils Best of 2017 Images

It’s a happy time in the Association of International Boudoir Photographers, AIBP... where the “Best of 2017” contest just wrapped up. The top three images have been chosen, giving the talented photographers behind these beautiful images, a great start to their holiday, and a prelude to an even better 2018.

Our highly-esteemed judges for this contest spent hours deciding on which images should be chosen:

Jacqueline Tobin is the editor-in-chief of the premiere wedding and portrait magazine, Rangefinder, and the author of two books: Wedding Photography Unveiled and The Luminous Portrait. This native New Yorker was introduced to photography at age 10 when her dad gave her a camera and built a darkroom in their home, where they spent many a night and weekend witnessing the magic of film processing. Jacqueline loves nothing more than discovering new talent and finding images that “punch her in the gut” and take her breath away.

Born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, Peter Berberian is a New York photo industry veteran. His career has run the gamut from photographer to master printer, art consultant and marketing strategist. Berberian was introduced to photography by his 60’s fashion photographer uncle at a very young age. This is what sparked his interested and motivated him to attend the School of Visual Arts.

Erin Zahradka, (yours truly) Founder of AIBP served mainly as a tie-breaker and tally-counter, and I can’t express how lucky I feel to be among this community of passionate artists.

