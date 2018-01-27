Air Force One's New Refrigerators Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $24 Million

President Donald Trump will continue to travel in luxury when he gets two new refrigerators for Air Force One that will cost taxpayers nearly $24 million.

In December, the U.S. Air Force approved a $23.6 million contract with Boeing to replace two “cold chiller units” in one of the two aircraft that serve as Air Force One There are five units total on each plane, which can store more than 3,000 meals, according to Defense One.

“Although serviced on a regular basis, reliability has decreased with failures increasing, especially in hot/humid environments,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement. “The units are unable to effectively support mission requirements for food storage.”

The current refrigerators have not been updated since 1990, when the two aircraft were introduced. At the time, each plane cost an estimated $330 million to build.

After being elected in November 2016, Trump balked in a December tweet that costs for planned new models of the presidential plane were too high.

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016