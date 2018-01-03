Air Hollywood Helps Families and Kids With Autism Build Confidence For Traveling

Air Hollywood is the world's largest aviation-themed entertainment studio, but that's not the only feature that makes it special. Every year, for one night only, Air Hollywood opens its hangar to the public for a special event called Open Sky for Autism.

Open Sky For Autism is a service event that helps families with members on the Autism spectrum. Each year, experts provide hands-on assistance to prepare families in attendance for the different challenges (and joys) of air travel.

Founded in 2014 by Talaat Captan, CEO of Air Hollywood, the Open Sky for Autism program has helped more than 1,000 families in the years since. Thanks to its organizational partners – the Transport Security Administration (TSA), REACH Services, Crew Presidential, and representatives from Spirit and other major commercial airlines – families get to have a safe, educational, and FUN experience each year!

Open Sky for Autism does more than help families gain confidence in preparation for travel with its flight simulation; it also opens a door to new places, new experiences, and all the wonderful sensations that come with it, like freedom, recreation, adventure, and cultural exploration. Open Sky For Autism invites families to aim for the sky, and inspires in kids the desire to discover the world – and we think it should be commended for that!

For more information on this event or to make a donation, please visit airhollywood.com.