11/29/2018 10:55 pm ET

Air New Zealand Trolls Trump With Adorable 'Naughty List' Kids In Christmas Ad

The “Nicest Christmas Ever” commercial includes a direct quote from the U.S. president.
By Ed Mazza

Air New Zealand’s latest Christmas commercial uses kids on Santa’s “naughty list” to take a not-so-subtle poke at U.S. President Donald Trump

In the “Nicest Christmas Ever” spot, kids on the naughty list gather for a global summit on how to make amends, taking turns with ideas such as a “30 percent reduction in hair-pulling.” 

But the U.S. representative ― sporting a red “Make Christmas Great Again” cap ― won’t help them. 

“I have to say I’m not naughty at all,” he insists. “In fact, I’m the nicest person I know.” 

The other children in the room laugh at the assertion.

“I didn’t expect that reaction,” the American child says. “But that’s OK.” 

The moment is a callback to world leaders laughing at Trump during his United Nations General Assembly speech in September. 

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump said, eliciting snickers.

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” Trump said. 

See more of this year’s holiday ads here.﻿

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
