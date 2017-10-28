Airbitz and Matryx Partnership Combines Blockchain and Virtual Reality

Two San Diego-based blockchain companies are hoping to merge blockchain and virtual reality. Bitcoin wallet and edge security platform Airbitz has partnered with Matryx, a tool for distributed collaboration in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Matryx, a product by science-based VR and blockchain software provider Nanome, will integrate into virtual reality the Airbitz SDK, a blockchain-based security application. When combined, the two technologies seamlessly facilitate a secure digital currency and virtual reality experience.

“The toughest problem with integrating and developing blockchain platforms is private key management,” explains Matryx CEO Steve McCloskey, who graduated from the world’s first Nanoengineering department at UC San Diego. “The Airbitz system allows users themselves to secure private keys.” Neither Airbitz nor Matryx will have access to user keys or private information.

“We think controlling your own private keys, instead of relying on a centralized third party, is critical to the blockchain experience,” relays McCloskey. “By using Airbitz SDK technology, we can better focus on various design aspects of our virtual reality and blockchain platforms.”

Airbitz SDK secures many different types of data while providing all the benefits of blockchain, such as decentralization and immutable record keeping. “Users essentially login using their Airbitz wallet with their phone, which then informs our VR system to realize that this is the correct user that has logged in, thereby verifying identity,” elucidates McCloskey. “Then, the system tracks how they participate on Matryx, and whether they need IP or tokens attributed to them for their design efforts.”

The Airbitz SDK locally encrypts data on end user devices, synchronizes it across devices, provides automatic, encrypted backups, and enables one-touch Two Factor Authentication.

“The platform is zero knowledge meaning that even Airbitz doesn’t have access to user data,” said Airbitz CEO Paul Puey. “While best known for their bitcoin mobile app, Airbitz applies the same techniques to allow for several types of data to be secured on end user devices.”

Airbitz has been known as one of the stalwarts in the bitcoin ecosystem. It first developed a wallet and merchant directory for the bitcoin economy. The company’s SDK allows for blockchain-based identity verification. A forthcoming ‘EDGE’ wallet will allow users of Matryx’s virtual reality collaboration platform to trade in ERC20 tokens, which are tokens designed by developers and projects atop the Ethereum blockchain.

“The Airbitz Edge wallet supports Ethereum-based ERC20 tokens, which will give our VR experience an integrated means of exchanging ERC20’s on the platform,” says McCloskey. “Ultimately, we want Matryx users to use not only the Matryx token, but any ERC20 token. Building with the Edge wallet opens our platform up to that. We’d like to ultimately design cross-platform crypto-addresses, which are valid for transactions on any blockchain platform.” McCloskey foresees in the future many developers integrating the Airbitz SDK and Edge platform.

Matryx, which is currently offering its token ‘MTX’ as part of its crowdsale, will use a token system in its distributed collaboration platform, which has currently been designed for use in the STEM fields. (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Nanome, Matryx’s parent, currently offers two main products: CalcFlow, a virtual reality graphing calculator, and nano one, the world’s first molecular visualization and modeling tool for virtual reality.

Upon the Matryx platform, universities, corporations and internet users will work on science’s toughest problems. Say, for instance, a Big Pharma company wants the cure for a particular type of cancer. It could upload a bounty to Matryx, as well as the reward (in the form of ERC20 tokens) for useful solutions. Blockchain technology developed by Matryx would monitor such transactions, so users don’t need to worry about IP attribution.