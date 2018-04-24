Paying for a wedding is tricky, expensive business. High estimates put the average wedding costs today at more than $33,000. That’s not to mention the expense of a honeymoon, the travel essentials you’ll need on it, and smaller costs like gifts for bridesmaids and groomsmen.

There are several scrappy ways to save money on a wedding, but one of the more clever tricks we’ve found is the rental of an Airbnb for the wedding ceremony and reception. This way, couples book the event space, accommodations and free-time amenities with one click.

Get inspired for a destination wedding with these 16 gorgeous Airbnbs around the world: