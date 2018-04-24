HUFFPOST FINDS
04/24/2018 02:57 pm ET

16 Simply Stunning Airbnbs For Weddings

An affordable option for wedding receptions and ceremonies.
By Brittany Nims
Westend61 via Getty Images

Paying for a wedding is tricky, expensive business. High estimates put the average wedding costs today at more than $33,000. That’s not to mention the expense of a honeymoon, the travel essentials you’ll need on it, and smaller costs like gifts for bridesmaids and groomsmen

There are several scrappy ways to save money on a wedding, but one of the more clever tricks we’ve found is the rental of an Airbnb for the wedding ceremony and reception. This way, couples book the event space, accommodations and free-time amenities with one click.

Get inspired for a destination wedding with these 16 gorgeous Airbnbs around the world:

  • 1 Hudson Valley Wedding Barn -- from $800/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4208444" target="_blank">gorgeous farm house</a> has spectacular views of the Cats
    Airbnb
    This gorgeous farm house has spectacular views of the Catskill Mountains and sunsets. It includes a huge in-ground swimming pool, and comfortably sleeps 12. More photos.
  • 2 Castle In Tuscany -- from $1,261/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/13464" target="_blank">stunning castle&nbsp;once&nbsp;belonged to the famous Borgi
    Airbnb
    This stunning castle once belonged to the famous Borgia family, and has only been open to the public since 1993. It sleeps 13 in seven bedrooms, has a large country kitchen, billiard and dining room, and massive living room. For the hands-off bride, this renter has "well-equipped staff...to organize every detail" and can even accommodate additional guests at another nearby villa. Perfecto. More photos.
  • 3 Country Garden Venue In Los Angeles -- from $1,800/night
    For city slickers who've <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/7161420" target="_blank">always wanted a classic backyard wedd
    Airbnb
    For city slickers who've always wanted a classic backyard wedding, but don't have the backyard, this rental allows you to do just that. Ideal for smaller weddings, you can rent out an entire backyard venue with greenhouse and garden for your ceremony and reception. More photos.
  • 4 English Country Abbey -- from $863/night
    A <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/637153" target="_blank">former Augustinian monastery</a>, Butley Priory is steeped in
    Airbnb
    A former Augustinian monastery, Butley Priory is steeped in romance and history. It has stone vaulted arches, huge fireplaces, enormous bedrooms, and is located only two hours from London. It's set on eight acres of private parkland, and can sleep up to 15 guests in five bedrooms. More photos.
  • 5 Vintage Glamping In Texas Hill Country -- from $650/night
    For couples with a more adventurous side, <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/11125083" target="_blank">this Airbnb is the
    Airbnb
    For couples with a more adventurous side, this Airbnb is the glamping experience you won't forget. It includes a dining barn, pavilion, sleeping porch, and enormous oak trees that add to the magical experience. There are also six vintage Airstreams, so they can sleep a maximum of 25 guests comfortably, including four swinging beds on the sleeping porch. More photos.
  • 6 Villa Buddha In Bali -- from $251/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15556089" target="_blank">luxury Bali villa</a> has everything you want out of a d
    Airbnb
    This luxury Bali villa has everything you want out of a destination wedding, like a jacuzzi and enormous pool, as well as staff for meals and housekeeping. It can sleep a maximum of 20 people. More photos
  • 7 Centuries-Old Villa Near Florence -- from $882/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/69439#neighborhood" target="_blank">17th century stone farmhouse</a> is surrounded
    Airbnb
    This 17th century stone farmhouse is surrounded by centuries-old oaks, olive groves and meadows. It includes a garden with salt water pool, contemporary arts, pizza oven and a stone amphitheater, and can sleep 16 guests. More photos.
  • 8 Rustic Pacific Northwestern Lodge -- from $899/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/3120507" target="_blank">gorgeous 5,000-square-foot lodge</a>&nbsp;is situated on
    Airbnb
    This gorgeous 5,000-square-foot lodge is situated on three acres of wooded forest. It can easily accommodate friends and guests with its 10 bedrooms, and the seasonal pool and eight-person hot tub are sure to be a hit. More photos
  • 9 Rocky Mountain Ranch -- from $801/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/253507" target="_blank">luxurious cabin is like having your own private Rocky Moun
    Airbnb
    This luxurious cabin is like having your own private Rocky Mountain vacation estate. It sits atop a 500-foot enclave that that overlooks the snow-capped mountains. The home sleeps 14 comfortably. More photos.
  • 10 Greek Island Villa -- from $630/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/84236" target="_blank">villa is like renting your own village on a Greek island</a
    Airbnb
    This villa is like renting your own village on a Greek island. The rental consists of six buildings with five bedrooms (all with their own fireplace and under-floor heating for cooler months). There's a converted barn that sleeps additional people. The outdoor space has a terrace with views of the Aegean, dining areas, an outdoor bed, a steam room, Turkish bread oven, and a swimming pool. More photos.
  • 11 Hawaiian Luxury Estate -- from $2,290/night
    This huge home is located on <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/221721" target="_blank">a white sandy beach in northern Oa
    Airbnb
    This huge home is located on a white sandy beach in northern Oahu, with green rainforest mountains behind it. It can host up to 50 guests for a wedding, and it overlooks the beach and a private courtyard. It's complete with two outdoor showers and a three-car garage. The renter also has adjacent home for rent that can host additional wedding guests. More photos.
  • 12 Tuscan Countryside Villa -- from $453/night
    This villa, located near Bucine, has an charming outdoor pool with umbrellas and loungers. The <a href="https://www.airbnb.co
    Airbnb
    This villa, located near Bucine, has an charming outdoor pool with umbrellas and loungers. The renters of the property organize cooking classes and weddings, sure to make your event stress-free. The home is built entirely of stone, and is centrally located for excursions, wine tastings and more. More photos
  • 13 Upstate New York Manor House -- from $900/night
    Windrift Hall is <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/11776" target="_blank">a tastefully restored 1790s Federal Style Manor
    Airbnb
    Windrift Hall is a tastefully restored 1790s Federal Style Manor house on 14 acres in upstate New York with a private pond overlooking meadows, woods, a gently flowing creek and manicured gardens. It includes five bedrooms, two baths, a library, study, center hall, living room and beautiful country kitchen. The shaded 1200 square foot pavilion that overlooks the pond is perfect for weddings. More photos
  • 14 Joseph Wesley Young Mansion -- from $990/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/2615921" target="_blank">8,000-square-foot house</a> is the personal residence of
    Airbnb
    This 8,000-square-foot house is the personal residence of Joseph Wesley Young, and is more commonly known as the "Young Mansion." It has a huge heated pool, billiards room, library, cabana and lush gardens. More photos.
  • 15 Luxury Riad And Spa Marrakesh -- from $69/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/3055817" target="_blank">charming riad has a lovely courtyard pool</a> and one of
    Airbnb
    This charming riad has a lovely courtyard pool and one of the highest rooftops in the area. It's a large traditional house with a swimming pool that runs between the courtyard's arches, and has several rooms that overlook the large courtyard and gardens. More photos
  • 16 Rural Spanish Farmhouse -- from $555/night
    This <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/7185076" target="_blank">rustic Spanish farmhouse</a> has restored architectural e
    Airbnb
    This rustic Spanish farmhouse has restored architectural elements that remind one of days long past. It can sleep 22 people, and includes all of the modern comforts you'd want out of a wedding destination. More photos

