Airbus Delivers First A320neo Plane Assembled at Tianjin Facility to AirAsia

Zhang Xia

(Yicai Global) Oct. 26 -- Airbus SE [EPA:AIR:ETR:AIR;BME:AIR;BMV:AIRN] has delivered the first A320neo aircraft assembled at its Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in China’s northern city of Tianjin, to Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd. [KLSE:AIRASIA], the company said in a press briefing yesterday.

The aircraft comfortably seats 186 passengers and is equipped with the innovative Space-Flex cabin, state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported.

AirAsia is the largest airline customer of A320 planes, and has ordered a total of 578 of the aircraft.

The delivery of the first A320neo will help meet the robust demand of customers in China and the Asia-Pacific region, said Eric Chen, president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China.

The aircraft saves up to 15 percent in fuel, Aireen Omar, chief executive at AirAsia, added.