Airbus Delivers First A320neo Plane Assembled at Tianjin Facility to AirAsia

Zhang Xia
(Yicai Global) Oct. 26 -- Airbus SE [EPA:AIR:ETR:AIR;BME:AIR;BMV:AIRN] has delivered the first A320neo aircraft assembled at its Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in China’s northern city of Tianjin, to Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd. [KLSE:AIRASIA], the company said in a press briefing yesterday.
The aircraft comfortably seats 186 passengers and is equipped with the innovative Space-Flex cabin, state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported.
AirAsia is the largest airline customer of A320 planes, and has ordered a total of 578 of the aircraft.
The delivery of the first A320neo will help meet the robust demand of customers in China and the Asia-Pacific region, said Eric Chen, president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China.
The aircraft saves up to 15 percent in fuel, Aireen Omar, chief executive at AirAsia, added.
The FALA, inaugurated in 2008, became Airbus’s third single-aisle aircraft final assembly line location worldwide after Toulouse in France and Hamburg in Germany. It is also the first Airbus Final Assembly Line outside Europe. Today, some 340 aircraft have been assembled and delivered from Tianjin, China.
