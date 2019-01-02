Airline Worker 'Ecstatic' After Video Of Him Dancing On Tarmac Went Viral

A ramp agent for American Airlines danced his way into the hearts of thousands after a video of his moves on the Toronto Pearson International Airport tarmac went viral.

Jahmaul Allen, the man with the moves, told Global News that he loves what he does and dances at times to make “passengers happy.”

Allen was captured on video just before Christmas by a passenger who posted the footage on Instagram. Since then, the video has racked up thousands of likes and retweets on Twitter.

“I would say I do it every now and then, whenever I feel like the mood to dance and whenever I want to make someone happy on the plane,” Allen told Global News’ Kamil Karamali.

On the day he was caught on tape, Allen was dancing to cheer up a crying child on board, he told ABC News.

“I felt like I needed to brighten that child’s life. I just made her smile ... so then I continued to dance,” he said.

He told Global News that dancing didn’t interfere with his job tasks. The flight had a “perfect path” and was not being “interrupted at all by [his] dance moves,” he said.

The 28-year-old went on to say that he’s “ecstatic” by the reaction to the video.

“It’s actually a blessing, to be honest with you,” Allen said.