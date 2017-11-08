Here's The RIGHT Way To Deal With Armrests On A Plane

A major airline just surveyed travelers for feedback on how to deal with one of air travel’s greatest woes: the battle for the armrest.
British Airways polled 1,500 passengers across the U.S. and Europe on how they prefer their seat mates to behave in-flight. Sixty-seven percent of travelers said that when it comes to armrests, you should use only one and leave the other available for your neighbor. Of course, that leaves one armrest up for grabs in a typical three-seat row, but 45 percent of U.S. and U.K. travelers agreed the remaining armrest belongs to whoever gets there first.
See how fliers weighed in on shoe etiquette, chattiness and bathroom runs below.
