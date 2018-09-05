Airport Where Freddie Mercury Once Worked Honors Late Singer On 72nd Birthday

Staff at a British airport did a crazy little thing to honor a very famous former colleague.

Baggage handlers at London’s Heathrow Airport performed Queen’s 1984 hit “I Want to Break Free” in honor of Freddie Mercury on Wednesday — the day that would have been the legendary frontman’s 72nd birthday.

Mercury worked at Heathrow as a baggage handler before he joined Queen in 1970, according to a press release on the band’s official site.

The adorable tribute comes only a month before the release of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the highly anticipated Queen biopic.

The airport employees, who were decked out in mustaches and extremely fluorescent versions of the late singer’s iconic yellow jacket, worked with a choreographer on the routine to get their sweet, sweet Mercury moves just right.

In the video at top, you can see the baggage team at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 entertaining travelers with luggage in tow.