Airstrikes Hit Syria After Suspected Gas Attack, But U.S. Denies Involvement

TOP STORIES
(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
AIRSTRIKES HIT SYRIA AFTER SUSPECTED GAS ATTACK, BUT THE PENTAGON DENIES INVOLVEMENT The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Israel of launching the barrage of missiles at the Homs province. On Sunday, Trump tweeted that “animal Assad” had created another humanitarian disaster following the chemical attack, and “President Putin, Russia and Iran” were responsible for backing him. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
CONSERVATIVE POLLER FRANK LUNTZ SOUNDS THE ALARM: IT’S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THE GOP COME MIDTERMS “I think the Republicans are in deep trouble in the House and the Senate as well,” he said Sunday on Fox News. “If the election were held today, frankly, I think Republicans would lose both.” [HuffPost]
ONE PERSON DEAD, FIREFIGHTERS INJURED AFTER BLAZE IN NYC TRUMP TOWER The four-alarm fire started in a residential unit. Trump in the late 90s reportedly lobbied against adding mandatory fire sprinklers to older buildings ― like Trump Tower. [HuffPost]
KEYSTONE PIPELINE LEAK MAY HAVE BEEN DOUBLE THE PREVIOUS ESTIMATE Reportedly making it one of the largest U.S. inland spills since 2010. [Reuters]
A COMMUNITY MOURNS AFTER 15 MEMBERS OF A CANADIAN JUNIOR HOCKEY TEAM DIE IN HORRIFIC BUS CRASH The Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club was en route to the semifinal playoff game when their bus collided with a semitrailer. [HuffPost]
HOW ONE MAN’S ‘ACCIDENTAL’ DEATH REVEALED A CROSS-COUNTRY CRIME SPREE’ Take a look at the HuffPost investigation. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘BLACK PANTHER’ CONTINUES TO SMASH BOX OFFICE RECORDS By overtaking “Titanic” in its all-time domestic box office gross. [HuffPost]
START STOCKPILING TISSUES “Toy Story 4” has a 2019 release date. [HuffPost]
CARDI B BROUGHT THE DRAMA TO HER PREGNANCY REVEAL ON ‘SNL’ It’s official: She and Offset are expecting. [HuffPost]
THE ‘TRADING SPACES’ REVIVAL UPS THE RISK IN THE HOME IMPROVEMENT DREAMSCAPE OF TV TODAY Owners may walk away unhappy ― which is revolutionary in itself for this genre. [HuffPost]
THESE INSTRAMMERS GET REAL ABOUT HOW MANY PHOTOS IT TAKES TO GET ‘THE SHOT’ You’ll feel a lot better about your feed after you see how much time they put into this. [HuffPost]
WE HAVE OURSELVES A NEW HAN SOLO TRAILER And we’re loving all the Chewbacca. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Trumpcare is headed to Iowa ― and your state could be next.
-
Turns out Trump’s retail website pays sale tax in only two states. Amazon does in 45.
-
Far-right leader Viktor Orban won Hungary’s election.
-
Bill Cosby’s retrial begins today. Here’s what you need to know.
-
Congrats to Kate Hudson, who announced she’s pregnant with her third child, a girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.
-
“SNL” just got real about how you feel about leggings.
-
An Apple co-founder has ditched Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
-
Patrick Reed lived up to his predictions and won himself his first Masters.
-
“A Quiet Place” did not have a quiet debut as it stormed the top spot at the box office with a $50 million haul.
-
We are a tad perturbed by these social media stars ― who aren’t real people.
-
We are here for the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s butterfly meme.
-
If you haven’t checked out Molly Ringwald’s examination of John Hughes’ work in the era of #MeToo, you’re missing out.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!