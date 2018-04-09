Airstrikes Hit Syria After Suspected Gas Attack, But U.S. Denies Involvement

TOP STORIES

AIRSTRIKES HIT SYRIA AFTER SUSPECTED GAS ATTACK, BUT THE PENTAGON DENIES INVOLVEMENT The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Israel of launching the barrage of missiles at the Homs province. On Sunday, Trump tweeted that “animal Assad” had created another humanitarian disaster following the chemical attack, and “President Putin, Russia and Iran” were responsible for backing him. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

CONSERVATIVE POLLER FRANK LUNTZ SOUNDS THE ALARM: IT’S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THE GOP COME MIDTERMS “I think the Republicans are in deep trouble in the House and the Senate as well,” he said Sunday on Fox News. “If the election were held today, frankly, I think Republicans would lose both.” [HuffPost]

ONE PERSON DEAD, FIREFIGHTERS INJURED AFTER BLAZE IN NYC TRUMP TOWER The four-alarm fire started in a residential unit. Trump in the late 90s reportedly lobbied against adding mandatory fire sprinklers to older buildings ― like Trump Tower. [HuffPost]

KEYSTONE PIPELINE LEAK MAY HAVE BEEN DOUBLE THE PREVIOUS ESTIMATE Reportedly making it one of the largest U.S. inland spills since 2010. [Reuters]

A COMMUNITY MOURNS AFTER 15 MEMBERS OF A CANADIAN JUNIOR HOCKEY TEAM DIE IN HORRIFIC BUS CRASH The Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club was en route to the semifinal playoff game when their bus collided with a semitrailer. [HuffPost]

HOW ONE MAN’S ‘ACCIDENTAL’ DEATH REVEALED A CROSS-COUNTRY CRIME SPREE’ Take a look at the HuffPost investigation. [HuffPost]