Aisle View: Latin Studies

John Leguizamo is back, as smart, provocative and bracing as ever. And wise, it seems; even wiser than in his earlier appearances, as he attempts to explicate Latin History for Morons. The main moron being addressed (as per the title), in this dazzling comedic-analytic-philosophic evening of laughter, appears to be Leguizamo himself.

The actor/monologist made his mark back in the early ’90s, with two off-Broadway solo shows: Mambo Mouth (1991) and Spic-O-Rama (1993). The twenty-something kid from Queens (born in Bogotá) came across as something of a scrawny, street-wise Puck from the ghetto, a persona he continued to milk when he reached Broadway in 1998 with Freak. He also developed a film career, in items such as Super Mario Bros. and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. By the 2000s he was more mainstream, with spots in Ice Age, ER and even Dora the Explorer. Sexaholix… A Love Story, at the Royale (now the Jacobs) in 2002, demonstrated a broader and more universal comedy.

Leguizamo returns with Latin History. But he is neither “street kid,” nor overgrown street kid, any more. Standing on the other side of fifty, the actor doesn’t yet have the look of middle age; but he is now clearly a middle-class establishment parent. Upper class, he suggests, as he makes it clear to a snootily WASPish parent at their sons’ elite private school that Leguizamo fils is not a scholarship student. As with prior visits from the star, this is a one-actor affair in which he effortlessly channels dozens of disparate characters. Andrew Jackson, even; for this, he fluffs out his hair and applies a couple of chalk-board erasers. (“I know, people, I look more like Frederick Douglass!”)

But our guide is here not as a visitor from the other side of the tracks, but as one of us. No longer a self-proclaimed Ghetto Klown, he is just another father trying to guide and shield his son through eighth grade. When “Buddy” runs into bullies with racial slurs, Leguizamo runs circles—almost literally, on the stage of Studio 54—trying to ease the way. Hence, his Latin History lecture, in which he tries to provide his son (and himself) with a heritage in which he can be proud.

The Leguizamo of today has not lost his Latin, mind you; even when he tries to be professorial, a mere suggestion of salsa pushes him over the mambo line. Try as he might not to, and he professes to try; but the actor still has the moves, and he doesn’t mind livening up the tempo now and then.

Frequent characters include his ferklempt wife Teeny, “the lowest high maintenance woman I know”; and his headphone-wearing high school daughter, “Boo.” But this Latin history is really a valentine to his son. “Think of the bully as sandpaper,” he explains. “Sure, he’s gonna scratch and hurt you; but in the end, he ends up useless and you end up polished.”

Matthew Murphy John Leguizamo in Latin History for Morons

Leguizamo talks a lot about bullies, some of whom are explicitly identifiable (and result in suitable reactions from the partisan crowd). The man knows his audience, and his Latin lesson is a treat.