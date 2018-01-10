Akil Williams: Caribbean Actor, Writer, Creative

Akil Williams

I recently had the wonderful honor of making the acquaintance of the mega talented being that is Akil Williams. A gentle and humble soul, his relevant and believable portrayal of Skimma, the lead character in Chee$e truly displayed his natural talent. With an easy and quiet confidence, he takes the audience through the reasons, circumstances and thought processes of a young man, living in a seaside village in the Caribbean, and navigating manhood and responsibility. The depiction of the character is so authentic that I could easily relate young men that I grew up with to “Skimma.”

Akil is multi-talented as well, with a passion for rapping and writing that can be witnessed by an abundance of his creativity showcased on YouTube. He even contributed his writing skills to the aforementioned Chee$e. Intrigued by his work and gifts I had to find out more about this Caribbean Creative, and he was so kind as to entertain my questions below.

How old are you?

I am 29 years old

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in St James Long Circular Road Flagstaff Hill, Trinidad and Tobago.

How did you get into acting?

I got into acting and writing at the age of ten. I used to take part in theater and small plays when I was in primary school and I developed a passion for the arts there. I always enjoyed writing short stories when I was young, I used to keep a journal that I used to write about my daily events along with fictional stories.

Do you love it?

I love acting and writing because it has always been a passion of mine. It's all I ever wanted to do it was the only thing that brought me joy in regards to having a career.

Akil Williams

How does culture affect your craft?

My culture affects my craft because what I learn and experience is translated into the projects that I do in hopes of it being relatable, potent, relevant and appealing to the masses.

Any mentors? If so who and why?

My mentors are my parents, my grandmother my family and close friends. They have always given me the guidance, support and belief and advice that I need to pull through any situation.

What would be your dream project?

My dream project would be to star in a film that I have written or co written. My plans for the future in regards to writing and acting is to do more writing and acting.

Akil Williams

Any memories from your past that stand out in terms of influencing your writing and acting?

What I could remember from my past that has influenced me to write and act was the positive response that I would get after a performance or a piece that I wrote. I took it as a sign that I was on the right track as long as I continued what I was doing.

What type of writing would you like to do more of?

I would like to write more stories that would have a strong inspirational message with the element of comedy in the mix.

How did you get involved with the Chee$e Pilot?

I got involved in Chee$e one night when I was in a brain storming session with my good friend Damian Marcano and he came up with the idea.

Beside acting as the main character “Skimma” in the project, how did you contribute to the writing?

I had the chance to do some writing on the character "Skimma" for the pilot episode of Chee$e.

What did you discover about yourself while doing Chee$e?

During the time when we were filming Chee$e, I learned the technique of endurance, composure and improvising.

When did you discover you had a natural talent for acting?

People always told me that I had a natural look on camera which helped me build my confidence to explore and portray a character more in depth. After trying some techniques that I would practice, I took note of the reaction from my peers and I used that as confirmation that I have what it takes to be an actor.