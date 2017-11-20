Al Franken Largely Cut From David Letterman's Mark Twain Award Gala

The decision to air an updated version of the pre-taped event follows allegations that the former comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star sexually harassed journalist Leeann Tweeden in 2006.

On Monday, a second woman publicly accused Franken of inappropriately touching her in 2010.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Sen. Al Franken, seen with his wife and daughter, appears at the gala honoring David Letterman in Washington last month.

“Sen. Al Franken participated in the event, but will not appear substantially in the PBS program airing nationally Monday evening at 8 pm ET,” PBS said in a statement obtained by TVLine.

“PBS and WETA, the producing station, felt that the inclusion of Sen. Franken in the broadcast at this time would distract from the show’s purpose as a celebration of American humor.”