Al Franken Largely Cut From David Letterman's Mark Twain Award Gala

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is being largely edited out of Monday night’s broadcast of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize ceremony honoring talk show host David Letterman, PBS said.
The decision to air an updated version of the pre-taped event follows allegations that the former comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star sexually harassed journalist Leeann Tweeden in 2006.
On Monday, a second woman publicly accused Franken of inappropriately touching her in 2010.
“Sen. Al Franken participated in the event, but will not appear substantially in the PBS program airing nationally Monday evening at 8 pm ET,” PBS said in a statement obtained by TVLine.
“PBS and WETA, the producing station, felt that the inclusion of Sen. Franken in the broadcast at this time would distract from the show’s purpose as a celebration of American humor.”
Photos of Franken attending last month’s event with family members remain on the Kennedy Center’s website.
Franken has apologized for his behavior and has asked for a Senate ethics investigation.
