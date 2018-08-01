Al Franken Doesn't Rule Out Running For Office Again

Former Sen. Al Franken hinted that his time in politics may not be over yet in his first interview Tuesday since resigning from public office.
“I don’t know. I haven’t ruled it out, and I haven’t ruled it in,” the Minnesota Democrat said in an interview with WCCO-TV when asked if he plans to run for office again.
Franken, who appeared alongside three Minnesotan members of Congress for the dedication of a school on Leech Lake Indian Reservation, talked about how much he missed his old job.
“I loved the job as senator. … It was very meaningful for me and bittersweet, I would like to still be there,” he said during his speech.
Franken retired from the Senate in January after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. He responded to the accusations with apologies and ultimately decided to step down after many of his Senate colleagues called for his ouster.