Al Gore Takes On Trump On 'Provable Idiocy'

When Al Gore agreed to do a sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth” he new he’d be letting filmmakers follow him as he waged a battle. And ― as the film dramatically shows ― the battle culminated in Paris, just weeks after the terrible attacks at the Bataclan Theatre left more than 100 dead.

The Paris Accord was ratified, and the world was finally aligned to fight climate change.

Then Trump happened.

Photo: Steven Rosenbaum / @MagnifyMedia Al Gore at the PGA screening of “An Inconvenient Sequel” at the SVA Theater in New York.

“When President Trump made his speech withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris agreement I was worried that other countries would follow his lead” said Gore to a packed screening audience organized by The Producers Guild in New York. “But instead, the entire rest of the world doubled down on their commitments. Now it looks like the U.S. will meet its commitments regardless of what Donald Trump tweets.”

And will the U.S. really act on Trump’s promise to leave Paris, Gore says there are details worth considering on this. Important details. “Withdrawing from the Paris agreement. This is not entirely a coincidence” said Gore. “There is a three-year waiting period and then there is a multi-month notification period the first date on which the U.S. could legally act in the Paris agreement happens to be the day after the next presidential election.”

Ttruth is inconvenient for themselves and so they want to smother the truth and a whole ton of lies and falsehoods.” said Gore.

“There’s a there’s a saying Tennessee where I live, an old saying, that you see a turtle on top of a fence post you could be pretty sure it didn’t get there by itself. At these levels of climate denial are unique to the U.S. We’re the only country where the conservative party is wedded to provable idiocy on climate science, it didn’t get there by itself.”