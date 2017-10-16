Al Michaels Makes Harvey Weinstein Joke In NFL Telecast, Regrets It

Veteran football announcer Al Michaels committed one big fumble during the “Sunday Night Football” game between the New York Giants and host Denver Broncos.

In an attempt to sum up the struggles of the previously winless Giants, Michaels joked: “The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.”

Michaels later apologized for referencing the now-infamous film producer who faces mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Al Michaels' apology for Weinstein joke pic.twitter.com/QrIPTb6l2X — That Dude (@cjzer0) October 16, 2017

Michaels was also hit with a rush of social media reaction.

Al Michaels made a Harvey Weinstein joke pic.twitter.com/eOYROQgXtL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 16, 2017

Al Michaels: "I'd like to apologize for my Harvey Weinstein joke. I meant to say the Giants have had a worse 2017 than Houston." — Barry McCockiner 🅥 (@Sp0rtsTalkJ0e) October 16, 2017

Al Michaels here are the rules on making jokes about Harvey Weinstein...



1. Don't — Yinka Ayinde (@Saxyprince) October 16, 2017

Notice that even in Al Michaels' bad joke, it is that Harvey Weinstein who had a bad week, not his rape victims who had a bad everything. — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) October 16, 2017

Something tells me Al Michaels will have to apologize for saying "The Giants had a worse week than Harvey Weinstein." Yikes . pic.twitter.com/IWxvOo2SGP — Evan Friedman (@EFried8) October 16, 2017

Al Michaels: "The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein."



Me: pic.twitter.com/zdJE4VpzHo — Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) October 16, 2017

Al Michaels took it there? #SNF — Dave Rothenberg (@RothenbergESPN) October 16, 2017