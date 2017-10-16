SPORTS
Al Michaels Makes Harvey Weinstein Joke In NFL Telecast, Regrets It

Viewers noticed.

By Ron Dicker
Al Michaels later apologized for his remark.

Veteran football announcer Al Michaels committed one big fumble during the “Sunday Night Football” game between the New York Giants and host Denver Broncos.

In an attempt to sum up the struggles of the previously winless Giants, Michaels joked: “The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.”

Michaels later apologized for referencing the now-infamous film producer who faces mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 

Michaels was also hit with a rush of social media reaction. 

The Giants won, 23-10, for their first victory of the season.

