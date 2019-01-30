Al Roker Rips 'Nitwit' Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin For Comments On Extreme Cold

Weather forecaster Al Roker had little patience for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who said this week that America was “getting soft” for closing schools in the Midwest in anticipation of record-breaking low temperatures.

The Republican governor appeared on 840 WHAS radio on Tuesday and said that he was concerned closing schools due to extremely cold weather was “sending messages to our young people that if life is hard, you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and just wait until it stops being hard.”

At least nine deaths have been linked to the polar vortex sweeping across the Midwest and Northeast. The arctic weather pattern has sent temperatures plunging well below zero. On Wednesday, Chicago dropped to a temperature reading of minus 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

As Roker was giving an updated weather report Wednesday on MSNBC, he took a moment at the end to address Bevin’s comments.

“I just have to say, this nitwit governor in Kentucky, saying that ‘Oh, we’re weak,’” the “Today” show weatherman said, referring to Bevin’s radio interview. “These are kids who are going to be in subzero wind chill. No, cancel school! Stop it!”

Roker wrapped up his thoughts by concluding, “I’m glad you’re not a teacher!”