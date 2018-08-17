BLACK VOICES
Al Sharpton Bashes Donald Trump With Aretha Franklin Song Suggestion

“It’s in an era where some people are calling some women dogs."
The Rev. Al Sharpton says President Donald Trump needs to listen to Aretha Franklin’s rendition of “Respect.”

The Queen of Soul died Thursday at the age of 76

“I love ‘Natural Woman,’ but ‘Respect’ goes across gender lines,” Sharpton told TMZ, after being asked to name his favorite Franklin song.

He then zinged Trump, who this week sparked outrage by calling former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman “that dog” on Twitter. Manigault Newman is releasing audio of conversations she secretly recorded during her time working for the Trump administration as she promotes a new tell-all book.

“It’s in an era where some people are calling some women dogs,” said Sharpton. “Respect is needed to be heard. We ought to play the president Aretha’s song, ‘Respect.’” 

Check out the clip above.

