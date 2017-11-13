Alabama Clergy Supporting Roy Moore Show Crisis In Christanity

Today over 50 Christian ministers released a letter endorsing Roy Moore, the GOP nominee in the December special election for U.S. Senate in Alabama. Their endorsement comes days after Moore was accused by multiple women of sexually assaulting them when teens. The clergy wrote:

We are ready to join the fight and send a bold message to Washington: dishonesty, fear of man, and immorality are an affront to our convictions and our Savior and we won't put up with it any longer. We urge you to join us at the polls to cast your vote for Roy Moore.

I thought that child abuse was an affront to Christian convictions and our Savior. Jesus said at a time when children were not valued that they should be. It astounds many that any Christian would defend Moore. To do so, you have to replace Bible with GOP platform.

Other Christians across the U.S. swiftly reacted to the sight of Moore supporters using the Christian faith as a shield with which to protect Moore’s candidacy.

A more accurate headline would read: "More than 50 Alabama pastors sign a letter supporting someone credibly accused of sexual abuse and/or harassment of a minor, thus publicly sacrificing Christian morality on the altar of politics." https://t.co/Ae749Fno1e — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) November 13, 2017

Pastors should not proactively endorse men facing credible accusations of child molestation. That shouldn't be controversial. https://t.co/Tfed7jMrHa — Faith in Public Life (@FPLaction) November 13, 2017

Christian, if you cannot say definitively, no matter what, that adults creeping on teenage girls is wrong, do not tell me how you stand against moral relativism. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) November 13, 2017

How are we at a point where sexual abuse of children has become a point of partisan discord? — Serene Jones (@SereneJones) November 13, 2017

Moore has been a problematic candidate from the start. Twice removed from his position as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Moore has called for the death penalty for gays and lesbians, and argued that Muslims should not be able to hold office in the United States. These stances are an affront to both Christian and American values.