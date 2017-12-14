Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory About Alabama Election Gets A Brutal Reality Check

Hours after Doug Jones upset Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election, the far right began cooking up conspiracy theories about busloads of voters being brought in from out-of-state:
How likely is that scenario?
“I used to write cons & heists for a living,” John Rogers, co-creator of the show “Leverage,” wrote on Twitter. “And very few things piss me off like sloppy heist plotting. And racism. So this is a two-fer.”
Rogers picked apart the conspiracy theory until there was nothing left.
Here’s his thread:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
The Many Conspiracies Peddled By Donald Trump