Read Live Updates On The Alabama Senate Election

Alabama voters went to the polls Tuesday to determine if Democrat Doug Jones or Republican Roy Moore will be their next U.S. senator.

The seat has been held by Republican Luther Strange since February, when Jeff Sessions left the Senate to be sworn in as U.S. attorney general. The special election race has gained national attention thanks to allegations that Moore sexually assaulted and preyed on teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

President Donald Trump recently threw his support behind Moore after initially endorsing Strange in the Republican primary. Jones has recently seen a surge of support from high-profile figures, including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, who both recorded robocalls on his behalf.