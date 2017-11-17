Alabama Governor Plans To Vote For Roy Moore Despite Sexual Assault Accusations

Kelly Harrison Thorp said she was working as a waitress at age 17 when Moore asked her out, allegedly telling her, “I go out with girls your age all the time,” according to a report by AL.com.

Tina Johnson told AL.com earlier this week that Moore groped her in 1991 as she was visiting his law office regarding custody paperwork for her son.

Two other women shared stories about Moore in a report published by the Post on Wednesday, saying the incidents occurred when the women worked at an Alabama mall as young adults. Gena Richardson said Moore repeatedly asked her out around the time of her 18th birthday. She initially denied his request but finally agreed to a date, but it ended in what she described as a “forceful” kiss that left her scared. The other woman, Becky Gray, said that when she was 22, Moore repeatedly pressed her for a date in a way that made her uncomfortable.