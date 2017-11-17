Alabama is not crazy enough to elect Roy Moore. Or are they?

On this week’s Politically Incorrect Podcast, Alan Steinberg and I do a deep dive into the Alabama senate race. We think that the good people are not stupid enough to send a man like Roy Moore to Washington. But if we have learned one thing it there is a chance Moore will get elected and that would be bad for Alabama and for the United States.

The Alabama Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones, a special election to be held on November 12th. At the moment the Democrat Jones has taken a slight lead in the race. He is talking about the issues and steering clear of anything relating to his opponent.

Jones is a very smart man and he is winning over the Republican women and with their support he could snag this seat for the Democrats.

Moore is the firebrand politician who at last count five women have accused him of sexual assault, including molesting one who was only 14 years old at the time. The Business Insider has done a great job of listing and giving background of those brave ladies. PLEASE READ.

It should be noted that none of the women know each other, none of them have done for the money and there is no evidence that any of this politically motivated.

But Moore thinks that he is a victim of a Democratic, media he rails against CNN and the Washington Post. He and his supporters refuse to accept any news that paints him in a bad light. Meanwhile, clearly Moore along with his supporters are also against the Republican establishment, going as far as to call for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to step down.

Moore is a serial misogynist, a sanctimonious teen stalker, an abuser of women. Moore not only in danger of losing the Alabama seat that party thought was a slam dunk win. There are a couple of other problems.

GOP women are voting in big numbers against candidates that they feel have little to no interest in their issues. He could do massive damage to the party's brand among women nationwide as they prepared for what was already setting up as a difficult 2018 set of midterm election.

For good measure lets toss in his open hate for gays and the entire LGBTQ community. Going back to the year 2002 the in a case in the Alabama Supreme Court the Judge Moore wrote an opinion calling homosexuality “abominable, detestable, unmentionable, and too disgusting and well known to require other definition or further details or description.”

That comment came in a custody case, in which the court awarded custody to a father who had slapped his children and bugged their phones to record conversations with their mother — who is a lesbian. In his opinion, Moore asserted that the state must use power to prevent “subversion of children toward this lifestyle, to not encourage a criminal lifestyle.”

Here is another look at Moore from or friends in Alabama at AL.COM.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side Sen. Al Franken, accused of groping and kissing a radio host 11 years ago, recently condemned Harvey Weinstein for the sexual assault allegations against him, but regularly joked about vile acts before entering professional politics.

Journalist Leeann Tweeden on Thursday said the Minnesota Democrat of forcibly kissing and groping her during a USO trip to Afghanistan, before he ran for Senate.

A photo showed him grabbing at a flak jacket-clad Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep on the way home.

Franken first issued a brief apology, saying his actions were intended to be funny and that he didn’t recall the incident the way Leeann Tweeden did. He later issued a longer apology: “There’s no excuse,” he said in a subsequent statement, adding that he would “gladly cooperate” with an ethics investigation.

ap Franken and his accuser

That looks likely to happen. At least half a dozen Senate Democrats urged their chamber’s six-member, bipartisan ethics committee to investigate the allegations. Franken could face censureship or even expulsion from the Senate.

“Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) said in a statement.

We agree with Senate Minority Leader Schumer, that this can’t be tolerated. Join us next week on The Politically Incorrect Podcast.