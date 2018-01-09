Alabama Player Proposes After Game Because A National Title Isn't Enough

While many Alabama players will remember the Crimson Tide’s 26-23 national title game victory over Georgia as the pinnacle of a glorious season, center Bradley Bozeman may have a different recollection.
The senior used the occasion to propose to girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter just moments after the overtime triumph at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He took a knee, presented the ring, and the rest is college football history.
Oh yeah, she said yes.
Bozeman told Al.com he would have waited a day if Alabama had lost.
Still, in the emotional aftermath of the Tide’s fifth national title in nine years, he didn’t have the plan entirely worked out.
“I was thinking how I’d do it, but I completely left my mind, and I just went for it,” he said.