Alabama Player Proposes After Game Because A National Title Isn't Enough

While many Alabama players will remember the Crimson Tide’s 26-23 national title game victory over Georgia as the pinnacle of a glorious season, center Bradley Bozeman may have a different recollection.

The senior used the occasion to propose to girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter just moments after the overtime triumph at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He took a knee, presented the ring, and the rest is college football history.

Oh yeah, she said yes.

Bozeman told Al.com he would have waited a day if Alabama had lost.

Still, in the emotional aftermath of the Tide’s fifth national title in nine years, he didn’t have the plan entirely worked out.