A Whole New 'Aladdin': Disney Drops Trailer For Live-Action Remake

It’s a whole new “Aladdin.”

Disney on Thursday night dropped its first trailer for the live-action remake of its 1992 animated classic film.

Though the trailer is only a minute and a half, viewers still get a peek at the fictitious port city of Agrabah and the surrounding desert sands, as instrumental music reminiscent of the cartoon version plays in the background. It ends with a shot of Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, reaching for the infamous lamp in which the genie resides.

The movie, directed by Guy Ritchie, also stars Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as Genie and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Billy Magnussen plays Prince Anders and Nasim Pedrad plays Dalia.

Robin Williams, who voiced the character of Genie in the cartoon version, won a special Golden Globe Award in 1993 for his work on the film. The animated movie won two Academy Awards, including Best Original Score.

The Broadway production of “Aladdin” has been running since March 2014. James Monroe Iglehart won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Genie.

The remake is scheduled to hit theaters May 24, 2019. Watch the trailer below.