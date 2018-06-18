Some Prominent Conservatives Call On Trump To Stop Separating Migrant Parents & Children

Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor emeritus and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, on Monday spoke out against the administration’s policy that separates migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” ― a show Trump is known to follow closely ― Dershowitz appealed to the president directly. “You have to end this policy of separating parents from children,” he said. “Not because of the parents, but because of the children.”

“It imposes a trauma on the children. It’s just unacceptable. It’s just not proper,” he went on. “There are other ways of doing this. You can send the parents and the children back together. You can do other things, but separating parents and children ― no matter where you put them, no matter how the facilities may look... It’s not the facilities. It’s the act of separating the parents from the children.”

“Mr. President, it just has to stop,” Dershowitz said. “There are better ways of doing this. You’re better than this, the American people are better than this, the American government is better than this. So I implore you to stop it now.”

Not long after, Trump sent a tweet that may or may not have been a response to Dershowitz’s comments:

Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

In an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” Monday, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci also said “the president should stop” separating parents and children.

“It’s very bad policy... Aside from which it’s inhumane and it’s cruel, which I absolutely don’t like. I think he needs to step back, stop listening his aides and his advisers,” Scaramucci said.

“He’s got to step in there and he’s got to end this thing because I think it’s an atrocious policy, it’s inhumane, it’s offensive to the average American,” he went on. “When you think about American values, it does not represent American values.”