Trump announced earlier this month that he was replacing Jeff Sessions as attorney general. He named Matt Whitaker, a former federal prosecutor who previously served as Sessions’ chief of staff in the Justice Department, as acting attorney general ― an appointment that drew backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who worried Whitaker, a sharp critic of the Russia probe, would shut down or significantly limit the investigation.

Dershowitz said Sunday that Whitaker’s appointment made it “very hard” to predict when and under what circumstances Mueller’s report would be released to the public.