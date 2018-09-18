Alaska Natives Press Lisa Murkowski To Reject Brett Kavanaugh

Julie Kitka, the president of AFN, told HuffPost she’s been meeting with Murkowski one-on-one throughout Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, providing the senator with detailed information on why tribal communities are so concerned. She expects they will continue their private meetings all the way up until Kavanaugh’s final vote.

“Our opposition is significant because the issues that we raise are not just small issues that Congress can fix,” Kitka said. “Our concerns go right to the heart of what authority Congress has and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of that authority with regard to Native Americans.”

In its statement, AFN raises red flags with Kavanaugh’s “erroneous” position on the Indian Commerce Clause in the Constitution. The clause gives Congress the power to regulate commerce with nations, states and Indian tribes, but AFN says Kavanaugh has challenged the clause’s application to affairs beyond trade. The group also calls Kavanaugh’s view of the federal government’s special trust responsibility with tribes “misguided.”

Heather Kendall-Miller, an attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, told HuffPost last week that tribal communities are also extremely concerned about Kavanaugh’s record on climate change, voting rights and his views on states’ versus federal rights.

Alaska Natives’ voices carry a lot of weight with Murkowski, who is currently undecided on how she’ll vote on Kavanaugh. She owes her re-election to them.

The GOP senator unexpectedly lost her primary in 2010 to a tea party challenger. She responded by running as an independent, launching a write-in campaign and winning the race against all odds. Whose support didn’t she have? The Republican Party. Whose support did she have? Alaska Natives, who turned out for her and helped fuel her victory.