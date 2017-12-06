Tribal Nations Protest Republican Plan To Drill In Arctic Refuge

Described by some as “America’s Serengeti,” the refuge covers more than 19 million acres in northeastern Alaska and is home to polar bears, moose and hundreds of species of migratory bird. Scientists, environmentalists, a bipartisan group of former Interior Department officials and even a group of 12 House Republicans have warned that energy production could spoil the landscape and harm the species that call it home.

On its website, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service writes that despite the many hardships the porcupine caribou herd faces, it stages “a magnificent wildlife spectacle on the Arctic coastal plain” each summer.

“The caribou are a vital part of the natural system that operates there,” the website reads. “Unalterably linked to the area, the herd both depends on and enhances the dynamic wilderness that is the Arctic Refuge.”

In 2015, FWS recommended that the coastal plain be designated as wilderness, a move that would have permanently protected the area from commercial development. With President Donald Trump in office, however, FWS has reversed course, voicing support for oil and gas extraction in this remote ecosystem.

“We support responsible development, in whatever form or fashion that best occurs in,” Greg Sheehan, principal deputy director of FWS, said at a November congressional hearing. He added that if Congress passed legislation, the agency would “use the best science, the best technologies and other strategies” to ensure activities have the “least amount of impact on the native wildlife species.”

But Demientieff said her people aren’t going to back down ― and she remains confident they will prevail. “They are not getting into the refuge,” she said.