EPA Aide On Toxic Cleanups Resigns Amid Scott Pruitt Scandals

WASHINGTON — Albert Kelly, a top aide to Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt in charge of overhauling the organization’s cleanup of America’s most contaminated sites, has resigned.

His departure, which Axios first reported Tuesday, comes the same day Pasquale “Nino” Perrotta, the head of Pruitt’s controversial round-the-clock security detail, stepped down early ahead of planned testimony before the House Oversight Committee. The resignations add to the chaos that has engulfed the EPA since Pruitt’s whirlwind of corruption accusations and ethical scandals began in late March.

Kelly, a former banking executive, was banned for life from that industry in 2016 as The Intercept reported. Almost immediately thereafter, Pruitt appointed him to lead the EPA’s effort to prioritize and streamline the Superfund program.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a statement to Axios, Pruitt praised Kelly for the “tremendous impact” he had on the program and said he “will be sorely missed.”

Kelly has been closely involved with Pruitt’s ongoing scandals. Last month, he canceled a trip to a West Virginia coal town contaminated with toxic chemicals to stay behind in Washington and help the administrator deal with the fallout from the controversies. Last week, Reps. Don Beyer and Gerald Connolly, both Virginia Democrats, called on the EPA’s inspector general to investigate why Pruitt hired Kelly despite his complete lack of experience in toxic cleanup. The former banker became a magnet for criticism himself after reports emerged that Kelly owned at least $75,000 in fossil fuel stocks, including in a company responsible for contaminating a Louisiana bayou.

Superfund has been a top priority of Pruitt’s since he took over as agency chief last year. He’s called it “absolutely essential,” repeatedly stressed that it’s part of EPA’s core mission and pointed his finger at the Obama administration for not doing enough to clean up toxic waste sites.

Pruitt touted the agency’s work on Superfund during a pair of congressional hearings last week. “We have removed over three times the number of polluted sites of contaminated communities across the country as compared to the previous administration for 2017,” he said.

The Associated Press fact-checked the claim and concluded Pruitt “is taking credit for work largely completed when Barack Obama was president.”

Reacting to news of Kelly and Perotta’s departures, Beyer called on Pruitt to also step down.