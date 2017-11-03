Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting Baby No. 4

There’s another baby on the way for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin!

The pair, who are already parents to Leonardo, 1, Rafael, 2, and Carmen, 4, will welcome baby number four this coming spring. (Alec, 59, also has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex Kim Basinger.)

Hilaria shared the good news on Instagram Friday with an adorable family photo.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” Hilaria wrote in the caption. “I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited!”

Hilaria, 33, has expressed her desire for more children in the past.

In October, she told Access Hollywood, “For some reason, right after I deliver a baby, I want another one.”

She added, “I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re like, ‘I wanna go again.’ ’Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”