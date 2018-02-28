Alec Baldwin Has New ABC Talk Show And It Debuts After The Oscars

“We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today’s most compelling conversationalists,” Dungey said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Reports of Baldwin’s intention to launch a talk show at ABC, where he already hosts “Match Game,” circulated last year.

Baldwin, best known recently for impersonating Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” had a short-lived chat program on MSNBC in 2013. That show was canceled after Baldwin’s homophobic rant at a photographer outside his Manhattan home.